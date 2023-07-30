Open Menu

Road Crash Kills 3, Injures 5 In Northern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Road crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Afghanistan

AYBAK, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:Three commuters died and five others were injured as their vehicle turned turtle on a road in north Afghanistan's Samangan province on Sunday, a provincial health official said.

Three bodies and five injured travelers, including three in critical conditions, have been taken to the hospital, Sayed Usman Hamidi said.

A similar accident killed three, including the driver of a truck, due to reckless driving in the western Badghis province a week ago.

Reckless driving, poorly built roads and lack of safety measures during travel on congested roads are the main reasons for road crashes in mountainous Afghanistan. More than 400 people have reportedly been killed due to traffic accidents over the past three months.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Afghanistan Driver Road Vehicle Died Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

60 minutes ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous