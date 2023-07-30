Road crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Afghanistan

AYBAK, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:Three commuters died and five others were injured as their vehicle turned turtle on a road in north Afghanistan's Samangan province on Sunday, a provincial health official said.

Three bodies and five injured travelers, including three in critical conditions, have been taken to the hospital, Sayed Usman Hamidi said.

A similar accident killed three, including the driver of a truck, due to reckless driving in the western Badghis province a week ago.

Reckless driving, poorly built roads and lack of safety measures during travel on congested roads are the main reasons for road crashes in mountainous Afghanistan. More than 400 people have reportedly been killed due to traffic accidents over the past three months.