Road Crash Kills One, Injures Two In East Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Afghanistan, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A traveler has been dead and two others were injured in a road crash in east Afghanistan's Kapisa province on Friday, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Nijrab District of Kapisa province on Friday afternoon, killing one on the spot and injuring two others, the statement added.

The preliminary investigation found over-speeding to be the Primary cause of the fatal crash, the statement said, noting the injured were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

On Thursday, two road accidents also killed five commuters and injured nine others in Samangan province.

Dilapidated roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures during travel and reckless driving on congested highways, according to Afghans, are the main reasons for road crashes in the mountainous country.

