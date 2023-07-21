Open Menu

Road Crash Leaves 3 Dead In W. Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Road crash leaves 3 dead in W. Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:Three commuters, including the driver of a truck, were killed in a road accident in western Afghanistan's Badghis province on Friday, a statement of the provincial police said.

The deadly accident happened at 8:00 a.m.

local time when a fast-driven truck turned turtle in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw, the statement said.

Reckless driving, according to the statement, was the reason for the fatal road crash.

Another road accident claimed one life in Badghis's neighboring Bamyan province on the same day.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Police Driver Road Road Accident Same

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

2 hours ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous