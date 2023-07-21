Road crash leaves 3 dead in W. Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:Three commuters, including the driver of a truck, were killed in a road accident in western Afghanistan's Badghis province on Friday, a statement of the provincial police said.

The deadly accident happened at 8:00 a.m.

local time when a fast-driven truck turned turtle in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw, the statement said.

Reckless driving, according to the statement, was the reason for the fatal road crash.

Another road accident claimed one life in Badghis's neighboring Bamyan province on the same day.