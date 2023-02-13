Road map on sustainable political, security,development of Eastern Sudan convenes in attendance of Saudi Ambassador

Khartoum , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The opening session of the Road Map on Sustainable Political, Security and Development of Eastern Sudan was launched in Khartoum yesterday as part of Phase III of the Framework Arrangement in the participation of members of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, the parties who signed the Framework Arrangement and the joint Tripartite Mechanism, in the attendance of the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of the Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar.

The workshop was scheduled to last on the 15th of February.