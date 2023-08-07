Open Menu

Road Named After Allama Iqbal In New York City's Queens Borough

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :With Pakistan's Independence Day around the corner, a road in New York City's Queens borough was named after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the country's national poet who visualized and then worked for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

"Allama Iqbal Avenue" was inaugurated at a well-attend ceremony in Richmond Hill section of Queens, amid loud slogans of "Pakistan Zinda Bad" by people waving the national flag.

The event marked the culmination of intensive lobbying efforts over a long period by the Pakistani-American community members, with the leading role played by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), a not-for-profit organization.

"It is a proud moment for all of us," Ali Rashid, who heads the APAG, told cheering Pakistani-Americans, most of whom attended the ceremony in traditional dresses.

"It is an Independence Day gift to the Pakistani-American community here as well as to the people of Pakistan," Rashid, who spearheaded the campaign for honouring Allama Iqbal, added.

Among those who attended the ceremony included New York City government official and Assembly council members -- Ms. Jenifer Rajkumar and David Weprin -- who called Allama Iqbal a great thinker and paid tributes to his life and mission.

In 2019, a section of a busy avenue in Brooklyn -- also a borough of New York City -- was named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in a sign of activism by the Pakistani community. A sign board, bearing the inscription "Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way" was unveiled on the Coney Island Avenue, where the Pakistani community is concentrated

