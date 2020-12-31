UrduPoint.com
Road Rage In Berlin As Cyclists Clog Streets In Pandemic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :It's rush hour on a grey morning in Berlin and a stream of cyclists are gliding along Friedrichstrasse, the fabled shopping street that runs through the city centre.

"Move!" one of them yells after illegally mounting the pavement and charging at a defenceless pedestrian.

Bernd Lechner, a 40-year-old insurance clerk, manages to dodge the speeding bike just in time, but he's had enough of the "increasingly aggressive" attitude of cyclists in the German capital.

"It's getting worse and worse. I'm starting to become more scared of bicycles than of cars," he said.

Berlin has long been known as a bike-friendly city, but a sharp rise in the number of cyclists during the coronavirus pandemic has been causing tensions on the road.

The number of Berliners cycling to work or to go shopping has increased by some 25 percent since the start of the pandemic, according to city authorities.

All good news for fitness, air quality and public health, since it reduces the number of people using public transport during the fight against Covid-19.

But at the same time, police have registered a sharp rise in the number of offences committed by cyclists and a surge in complaints about them from pedestrians, according to Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik.

- Compulsory registration? - In an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper in October, Slowik even proposed compulsory registration for cyclists to make it easier for the authorities to identify those who break the rules.

"More than 50 percent of all traffic accidents involving cyclists are caused by the cyclists themselves," she said.

And some are paying with their lives: 17 cyclists have been killed in traffic accidents in Berlin this year, 11 more than in 2019.

But the idea of compulsory registration is unlikely to become reality because of the "immense bureaucracy" it would entail, Ragnhild Soerensen of Changing Cities, an NGO that lobbies for sustainable transport, told AFP.

Berlin has about 3 million bicycles, compared with only 1.1 million registered cars, she points out.

But the police chief's comments have ignited a fierce debate on the behaviour of cyclists in the city.

"We are being pushed around, insulted. Many people think they are better people just because they ride a bike... This anarchy has to stop," the Tagesspiegel newspaper wrote recently.

