Open Menu

Road Reconstruction Begins In North Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Road reconstruction begins in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Afghanistan, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:The reconstruction of roads linking eight districts of north Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province has begun, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Hekmatullah Mohammadi said Thursday.

According to Mohammadi, the reconstruction work of the roads, which span 75 km, began on Wednesday.

The project will be finished in two months with a cost of 62 million afghani (about 730,000 U.S. Dollars).

The residents of the eight districts were suffering from many problems brought by the inconvenience of transportation, Mohammadi added.

The Afghan caretaker government has promised to rebuild all the national infrastructures damaged or destroyed during the 20-year presence of foreign forces in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

23 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

43 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

55 minutes ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

57 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous