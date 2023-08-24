Afghanistan, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:The reconstruction of roads linking eight districts of north Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province has begun, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Hekmatullah Mohammadi said Thursday.

According to Mohammadi, the reconstruction work of the roads, which span 75 km, began on Wednesday.

The project will be finished in two months with a cost of 62 million afghani (about 730,000 U.S. Dollars).

The residents of the eight districts were suffering from many problems brought by the inconvenience of transportation, Mohammadi added.

The Afghan caretaker government has promised to rebuild all the national infrastructures damaged or destroyed during the 20-year presence of foreign forces in the war-torn country.