(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A roadside blast in Kabul wounded three people on Wednesday, police said, a day after a deadly attack targeted the country's defence minister and lawmakers in the Afghan capital.

The blast "occurred near the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled" offices, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told AFP.