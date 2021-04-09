UrduPoint.com
Robbers Steal Jewels Worth 100,000 Euros From Top Paris Hotel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Robbers steal jewels worth 100,000 euros from top Paris hotel

Paris, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Two armed men late Thursday made off with jewels worth 100,000 Euros from the famed George V hotel in Paris just off the Champs-Elysees avenue, a source said.

The two men entered the hotel at around 9:30 pm (1930 GMT), smashed show windows and took jewellery, the source said.

They managed to flee and no-one was hurt.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

