Robbers Take 6.5 Mn Euros From German Customs Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Robbers take 6.5 mn euros from German customs office

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :German investigators said on Wednesday they had launched a manhunt for suspects who made off with 6.5 million Euros ($7.6 million) in cash after breaking into a customs office.

"The break-in was professionally planned and carried out: three as yet unidentified perpetrators used a drill to get to the vault from an adjoining room in the cellar of the building," police said in a statement.

The heist, which struck the customs office in the western city of Duisburg, took place on Sunday November 1.

Witnesses said they had heard drilling sounds at around 6:00 am.

Three hours later, three men dressed in dark clothing and dark knit caps were seen walking in and out of the building to load objects into a white van with sliding doors.

They then drove off with the van.

Another witness noticed a man walking around the customs office before getting into a car and driving off in the same direction as the van.

Photographs of the man taken by the witness were published by police, who are offering a 100,000 euros reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

