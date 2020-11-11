Robbers take 6.5 mn euros in German customs office heist: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :German investigators said Wednesday they have launched a manhunt for three suspects who made away with 6.5 million Euros ($7.6 million) in cash after breaking into a customs office.

"The break-in was professionally planned and carried out: three as yet unidentified perpetrators used a drill to get to the vault from an adjoining room in the cellar of the building," said police in a statement on the heist in the western city of Duisburg.