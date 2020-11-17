UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbery Case Against Former Giants Player Baker Dropped

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Robbery case against former Giants player Baker dropped

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Prosecutors in Florida have withdrawn robbery charges against former New York Giants players DeAndre Baker following an alleged hold-up at a party in Fort Lauderdale in May, officials said Monday.

Broward County State Attorney's Office confirmed all charges against Baker had been dropped after a lawyer for his alleged victims was arrested and charged with extortion.

Baker, who was cut by the New York Giants in September after just one season, was accused of holding up revellers at gunpoint along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Charges against Dunbar were withdrawn in August.

Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told the NFL Network on Tuesday that the decision proved his client had been innocent from the outset.

"I've been saying this from day one -- that this was an extortion scheme and that DeAndre was the victim. This event did not play out as they insinuated, and the case was dismissed.

"DeAndre has been working out since the day of this event. He knew he was innocent of the crime. He's been working out in case he gets signed by a team."Florida prosecutors said Baker's alleged victims and other witnesses had become "uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished," prompting the decision to drop charges.

Related Topics

Robbery Bradford Fort Lauderdale Seattle New York Florida May August September Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

2 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.