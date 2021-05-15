UrduPoint.com
Robert Lewandowski Equals Bundesliga Record With 40th Goal This Season

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Robert Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record with 40th goal this season

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season at Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski, FIFA's best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller's record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month's knee injury and squad rotation.

