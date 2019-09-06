UrduPoint.com
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's Ruthless Ex-president, Dies Aged 95

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's ruthless ex-president, dies aged 95

Harare, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Robert Mugabe, the former guerrilla leader who held onto power in Zimbabwe for 37 years until forced out by the military with the economy mired in crisis, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President... Robert Mugabe," Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

"Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

" First heralded as a liberator who rid the former British colony of Rhodesia of white minority rule, Mugabe used repression and fear to rule until he was finally ousted by his previously loyal generals in November 2017.

Mugabe had been battling ill health, and after his humiliating fall from office, his stamina seeped away rapidly. He was hospitalised in Singapore for months for an undisclosed ailment, Mnangagwa had confirmed earlier this year.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances of his death, or where he died.

