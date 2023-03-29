Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Scotland captain Andy Robertson hailed a 2-0 victory over Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying as the culmination of a return to former glories under Steve Clarke.

Qualification for Euro 2020 ended a 23-year wait to reach a major tournament and Scotland are well on course to reach a second consecutive European Championship after taking maximum points from their opening two qualifiers.

Scott McTominay was the hero as the Manchester United midfielder scored twice, just as he did as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday.

Clarke took charge in May 2019 after Scotland's last qualifying campaign for the Euro began with a humiliating 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss was rewarded for bringing back some respectability to the Scottish national team with an extension to his contract to 2026 last week.

But even the past four years had failed to deliver a night like Hampden witnessed on Tuesday as the three-time European champions were swept aside.

"We had belief," said Liverpool left-back Robertson.

"When the gaffer took over that was what was lacking. There was a disconnect between players and fans. Let me tell you, playing in front of a full crowd makes a massive difference, but you've got to back it up with performances."Not since Scotland beat France home and away in qualifying for Euro 2008 have the Dark Blues enjoyed victory over a major power in European football.