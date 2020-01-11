UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robo-crib Highlights Infant Safety At Technology Show

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Robo-crib highlights infant safety at technology show

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A robotic crib with a mission of preventing sudden infant death syndrome made its appearance this week at the Consumer Electronics Show, part of a growing "baby tech" exhibit.

Snoo cribs, made by the California startup Happiest Baby in collaboration with industrial designer Yves Behar, use built-in microphones to "hear" babies' cries and then soothe them with rocking.

Snoo's parent has partnered with more than 50 companies including Snap, Hulu and Under Armour to provide the high-tech crib to workers on parental leave, said Marina Romanova of Happiest baby while demonstrating it on the show, floor using a doll.

"Companies provide Snoo free," Romanova said of the robo-cribs, which are priced at $1,295.

"It promotes productivity and loyalty." The louder a baby cries, the more vigorously the rocking, within limits, a demonstration showed.

If the strongest rocking setting doesn't quiet a baby, the Snoo stops and sends a parent a smartphone message to check on the child.

Speakers built into the sides generate white noise, the volume of which rises along with the intensity of baby crying.

A mobile application synched to Snoo also provides parents a report on how many times a baby woke during the night.

Belt-like "wings" strap swaddled babies snugly in place to prevent them from rolling into positions known to contribute to sudden infant death syndrome, ostensibly saving lives of infants.

Snoo is already being used in an array of hospitals to help care for newborns suffering from drug withdrawal or other medical challenges, according to Romanova.

"We are the only responsive crib out there," she said.

Related Topics

Mobile From

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.