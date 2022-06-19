UrduPoint.com

Rock-around-Bangkok: Thai Air Guitar Contestants Give Their All

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Rock-around-Bangkok: Thai air guitar contestants give their all

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :What happens when Donald Trump, a Bangkok moto-taxi driver, and a Squid Games contestant take the stage in a Bangkok bar late on a Saturday night? It can only mean one thing: an air guitar battle for peace.

The cosplaying individuals were gathered at the second annual Thai air guitar championship for the chance to represent Thailand in the beloved World Championships in Finland later this year.

The hallowed international event, founded in Finland in 1996 to promote world peace -- "hold air guitars, not guns" is the tongue-in-cheek motto -- has given rise to good-natured and over-the-top competitions around the world.

"This is going to be the greatest thing you have never seen," roared co-host and organiser Jacob "Airlectic Eel" Conga, bouncing across Brownstone venue's stage following his exuberant performance to warm up the crowd.

For the first round, each of the nine contestants gave a 60-second performance marked by three judges with the top five progressing to the second and final round.

Contestants were marked on technical ability, stage presence and "airness" -- "the 'je ne sais quoi' of air guitar, when it transcends a performance and becomes a true piece of art," said Conga.

The eccentric and electric sets, performed to a medley of genres and tastes from Rihanna's "Shut Up And Drive" to self-composed Thai rock-pop, eventually saw the strutting and pouting "Trump" win the night, despite fierce competition.

"He made Thailand great again, for sure," judge and comedian Charles the French said.

Rob "Donald Trump" Palmer, who when not performing air guitar solos has lived and worked in Thailand for the past eight years, said the evening was "fantastic".

"It's a great idea, completely stupid but also totally awesome," said the 61-year-old following his Trump-imbued performance of Green Day's "American Idiot".

Explaining his costume, most of which was chaotically thrown to the crowd during the final round, he said: "if you have to do this, you got to do something crazy, so let's do the craziest man on the planet, to do Trump." Having won the 5,000 Baht ($141) prize, and a trip to Finland to represent Thailand, Palmer grinned and said: "For most of us, it's probably the only chance you have of becoming a national champion or even a world champion -- so you got to do it."France, a 22-year-old spectator who gave only his nickname, had come along to support his friend but was totally unprepared for the "crazy" spectacle.

"I played guitar before and I do some air guitar, but I've never seen air guitar like this."

Related Topics

World Thailand Driver Trump Man Bangkok Palmer Finland Rihanna Event From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.