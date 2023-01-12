UrduPoint.com

Rock Guitar Master Jeff Beck Dead At 78

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Rock guitar master Jeff Beck dead at 78

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Jeff Beck, the influential guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds and later enjoyed a prolific solo career, has died, his official website said Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

A guitar virtuoso and innovator who was also one of the world's great rhythm and blues interpreters, Beck died "peacefully" after being stricken by illness.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," a statement on the English-born musician's website said.

"His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.

" Beck's death quickly reverberated around the music world, with tributes pouring in from rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Beck once collaborated, and Kiss lead singer Gene Simmons, who called Beck's passing "heartbreaking." "No one played guitar like Jeff," Simmons posted on Twitter. "Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP." Mick Jagger hailed Beck -- an eight-time Grammy winner who was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- as "one of the greatest guitar players in the world.""He was quiet as moccasined feet, yet mercurial, innovative, impossible to categorize," wrote punk-poet laureate Patti Smith. "One of the masters of my generation.""A guitarist in the highest sense."

Related Topics

World Music Twitter Died Lead Family From Share Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

1 hour ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

9 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.