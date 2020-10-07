Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Eddie Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," he added. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."