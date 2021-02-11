UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocker Bruce Springsteen Arrested On Intoxicated Driving Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Rocker Bruce Springsteen arrested on intoxicated driving charge

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey in November on a charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday.

The "Born To Run" singer was also cited on November 14, 2020 for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson said.

The 71-year-old rock icon will make a court appearance by teleconference "probably toward the end of this month," according to the New Jersey US Attorney's Office.

Following the revelation, carmaker Jeep pulled a two-minute commercial featuring Springsteen, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

In the ad, Springsteen is seen in the US Midwest promising "hope on the road up ahead" while calling on Americans to overcome their divisions, one of the many ads featuring such a message during the game.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," a Jeep spokeswoman said in a statement to CNBC. "But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."Springsteen did not immediately comment on the matter and the ad was still on his Twitter account as of Wednesday night.

The intoxicated driving incident occurred a few weeks after The Boss released his 20th studio album, "Letter To You" -- a return to the layered guitars, dramatic percussion and glockenspiel that swelled into the signature sound he coined with his E Street Band, the group he's performed with since 1972.

Related Topics

Twitter Road November Sunday 2020 Jeep Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

42 minutes ago

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

10 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

9 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.