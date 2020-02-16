UrduPoint.com
Rocket Attack Hits Near US Embassy In Iraq Capital: US Military Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Multiple rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital early Sunday, an American military source said, the latest in a flurry of attacks against US assets in the country.

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the diplomatic compound but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the US source and a Western diplomat based nearby told AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

AFP's correspondents heard multiple strong explosions followed by aircraft circling near the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US mission is located.

It was the 19th attack since October to target either the embassy or the roughly 5,200 US troops stationed alongside local forces across Iraq.

