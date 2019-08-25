Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A rocket attack killed six people and wounded nine others overnight at a sports stadium in oil-rich Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, Iraqi security forces said Sunday.

"Six civilians were killed and nine others were wounded in an attack with rocket-propelled grenades and medium-grade weapons," they said in a statement.

It said the attack targeted a football stadium in Daquq in the ethnically diverse province of Kirkuk.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security forces pointed the finger at the "terrorist gangs" of the Islamic State group.