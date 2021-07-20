Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three rockets landed in the Afghan capital Tuesday ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility, it was the first rocket attack on Kabul since the Taliban launched a series of offensives to coincide with the final drawdown of foreign troops from the war-wracked country.

The early morning holiday calm was shattered by the sound of incoming rockets heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

"All the rockets hit three different parts," said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

He said three rockets appeared to have been fired from a pickup truck.

"Based on our initial information, we have no casualties." Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.

The presidential palace was attacked last year as hundreds of people gathered to watch President Ashraf Ghani's inauguration ceremony, prompting some to flee.

The Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the two blasts, with no reports of casualties.

Tuesday's attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.