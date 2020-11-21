UrduPoint.com
Rocket Attack On Kabul Kills Eight

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rocket attack on Kabul kills eight

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed on Saturday when a barrage of rockets struck densely populated parts of Kabul, the latest big attack in a wave of violence sweeping the Afghan capital.

The salvo slammed into various parts of central and north Kabul -- including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international firms -- just before 9:00 am (0430 GMT).

The Iranian embassy said on Twitter that its main building had been hit by rocket fragments after one landed on the premises. No one in the compound, located just outside the Green Zone, was wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban, saying "terrorists" had fired a total of 23 rockets.

"Based on initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded," Arian said, noting the final toll would change.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed the same tolls and details.

Taliban denied responsibility, saying they "do not blindly fire on public places".

At least one rocket landed in an office inside the Green Zone, but did not explode.

Several buildings sustained damage to walls and windows, including at the large Sana Medical Complex.

Mariam Rahimi, 26, a nurse at the facility, said she had been thrown off her feet when a rocket struck the hospital.

"The impact broke windows and tables and damaged some parts of a wall. I screamed for help and called other staff members to evacuate the children who were admitted at the hospital," Rahimi told AFP.

"I am scared and have a headache from the shock of the attack. These attackers must die, they don't even spare hospitals."

