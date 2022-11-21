UrduPoint.com

Rocket Fire From Syria Kills Two On Turkish Border: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Rockets fired from Syria towards Turkey's border town of Karkamis on Monday killed two people and wounded six, a Turkish regional governor said.

"Five mortars/rockets were fired... towards Karkamis centre. Two of our compatriots died.

Six of our citizens were wounded, two of them seriously," Davut Gul, the governor of the southeastern Gaziantep province, said on Twitter.

According to the Anadolu official press agency, the strikes hit a high school and two houses as well as a truck near the border crossing that links Karkamis to the Syrian town of Jarablus.

Images on Anadolu showed shattered windows at a school as well a truck in flames.

