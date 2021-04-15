UrduPoint.com
Rocket Fire Targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil Airport: Security Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Rocket fire targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport: security statement

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Rocket fire targeted an airport where US soldiers are based in Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, on Wednesday evening, Kurdish counter-terrorism officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that caused a loud explosion audible across the city.

Pro-Iranian factions were accused of carrying out a similar attack on February 15 that killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several others.

