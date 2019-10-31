UrduPoint.com
Rocket Hits Near US Embassy In Baghdad, 1 Iraqi Dead: Security Sources

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad, 1 Iraqi dead: security sources

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A member of Iraq's armed forces was killed on Wednesday when at least one rocket hit a checkpoint near the US embassy, two security sources told AFP.

One of the security officials, speaking from inside Baghdad's Green Zone where the embassy is located, reported warning sirens blaring across the area.

The second source said three members of the Iraqi security forces were also wounded and that another rocket had hit nearby but did not detonate.

