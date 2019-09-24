Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad: security source

Baghdad, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A rocket landed near the US embassy in Baghdad overnight, a security source told AFP early Tuesday, with the Iraqi military reporting two projectiles fired into the Iraqi capital's diplomatic Green Zone.

Foreign sources within the walled-off zone, where several diplomatic missions including the American one are located, said US embassy sirens wailed across the area twice during the night.