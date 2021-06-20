UrduPoint.com
Rocket Targets Iraq Base Hosting US Troops: Security Source

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A rocket on Sunday targeted an Iraqi air base hosting American troops, a security source told AFP, the latest in a spate of attacks the US blames on Iran-linked militias.

The assault on the Ain Al-Asad base comes 10 days after the United States offered a reward of up to $3 million for information on such attacks against its citizens in Iraq.

