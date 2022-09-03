Rocket to carry Mengtian space lab module arrives at launch site

Hainan, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A Long March-5B Y4 rocket, tasked with sending China's space station lab module Mengtian, has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said Saturday.

The rocket will undergo final assembly and testing together with the Mengtian lab module, which arrived earlier.

Preparations for the launch mission scheduled for October are underway at the launch area, according to the space agency.