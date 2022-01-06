UrduPoint.com

Rockets Fired At Iraq Base, No Casualties: Coalition

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Rockets fired at Iraq base, no casualties: coalition

Baghdad, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without causing any casualties or damage, an official said.

"We observed five rounds ..

the closest impact was two kilometres (1.2 miles) away," a coalition official said, adding there were "no damage, no casualties."The rockets landed near the Ain Al-Assad air base in western Iraq, used by the coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Related Topics

Iraq

Recent Stories

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

1 hour ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

1 hour ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

1 hour ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

1 hour ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.