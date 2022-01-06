Rockets fired at Iraq base, no casualties: coalition

Baghdad, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without causing any casualties or damage, an official said.

"We observed five rounds ..

the closest impact was two kilometres (1.2 miles) away," a coalition official said, adding there were "no damage, no casualties."The rockets landed near the Ain Al-Assad air base in western Iraq, used by the coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group.