Rockets fired at US base in east Syria: monitor

Beirut, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The militia fighters fired shells towards a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called "Green Village" in the eastern Deir Ezzor region.

Wednesday's attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the two others hit an open area, the Observatory said.

The war monitor blamed the attack on militia groups that are active in the Deir Ezzor region which borders Iraq.

It said coalition forces retaliated by striking the source of the artillery fire outside the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.