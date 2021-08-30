UrduPoint.com

Rockets Fly In Kabul As US Evacuations Wind Down

Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Rockets fly in Kabul as US evacuations wind down

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Rockets flew across the Afghan capital on Monday as the United States raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the evacuation of civilians all but over and terror attack fears high.

President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close his nation's longest military conflict, which began in retaliation for the September 11 attacks.

Those flights, which took more than 114,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out.

But US forces are now focused chiefly on flying themselves and American diplomats out safely.

The Islamic State group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to the withdrawal after carrying out a suicide bomb attack at the airport late last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including those of 13 US troops.

Biden had warned more attacks were highly likely and the United States said it carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an explosives-laden vehicle.

That was followed on Monday morning by the sound of rockets flying across Kabul, according to AFP journalists in the city.

Several rockets had been fired at the airport, according to witnesses and security sources.

Smoke could be seen rising near the airport.

The sound of the airport's missile defence system could be heard by local residents, who also reported shrapnel falling into the street -- suggesting at least one rocket had been intercepted.

A security official who worked in the former administration that was toppled by the Taliban said the rockets had been fired from a vehicle in the north of the city.

