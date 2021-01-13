UrduPoint.com
Rockets' Harden After Loss To Lakers: Situation Can't Be Fixed

Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Houston star James Harden's frustration with the Rockets boiled over Tuesday after the team's second blowout loss to the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in three days.

Harden, the NBA's top scorer the past three seasons, finished with 16 points on five-of-16 shooting in the 117-100 home loss, in which the Lakers never trailed and led by as many as 30 points.

"I love this city," Harden said. "I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed." The season opened last month with Harden the center of trade-demand reports.

The Rockets have reportedly discussed possible trades with various teams, but they expect a big return for their star and no deal is yet in the offing.

Guard John Wall, who arrived in Houston this season in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards, admitted that team chemistry was lacking.

"When you have certain guys that don't want to buy in, it's hard," said Wall, who scored 10 points and handed out five assists on Tuesday.

Specifically, Wall said when asked, forging a relationship with Harden has been difficult.

"It's been a little rocky, not going to lie about that," Wall said. "I don't think it's been the best it could be. That's all I can say."At 3-6, the Rockets are second from bottom in the Western Conference.

After back-to-back defeats they take on the Spurs in San Antonio on Thursday.

