Rockets Target US Embassy In Iraq, Month Into Truce: Security Source
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:20 AM
Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Several rockets targeted the US embassy in Iraq's capital late Tuesday, security sources told AFP, the first such attack since pro-Iran factions agreed to stop targeting the compound last month.
AFP reporters heard several large blasts, followed by rapid-fire sounds and red flares lighting up the sky, indicating that the embassy's C-RAM rocket defence system was deployed.