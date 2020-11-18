UrduPoint.com
Rockets Target US Embassy In Iraq, Month Into Truce: Security Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Rockets target US embassy in Iraq, month into truce: security source

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Several rockets targeted the US embassy in Iraq's capital late Tuesday, security sources told AFP, the first such attack since pro-Iran factions agreed to stop targeting the compound last month.

AFP reporters heard several large blasts, followed by rapid-fire sounds and red flares lighting up the sky, indicating that the embassy's C-RAM rocket defence system was deployed.

