UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rockslide Kills Iraqi Teen On Austrian Mountain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Rockslide kills Iraqi teen on Austrian mountain

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A rockslide on an Austrian mountain killed a 14-year-old Iraqi boy Sunday as he was climbing towards one of the biggest ice caves in the world on the Tennen mountains.

The teenager was hit in the chest as climbed at 1,600 metres (5,250 feet) towards the Werfen ice caves, police said.

"Four hundred metres above the site, a rock of about two cubic metres in volume broke away after heavy rains on Saturday," said geologist Gerald Valentin.

The Werfen ice caves, which stretch 42 kilometres (26 miles), were discovered in 1879 and are considered to be the largest network of ice caves in the world, attracting up to 2,500 visitors a day in high season.

Related Topics

World Police SITE Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

3 hours ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.