UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodent Rampage: Mouse Plague Sweeps Australia's East

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Rodent rampage: Mouse plague sweeps Australia's east

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Swathes of Australia's rural east are battling a "plague" of mice that is infesting crops and producing hair-raising scenes of rodents running amok.

Farmers in New South Wales have reported "a drastic increase" in the mouse population, with the creatures invading grain silos, barns and homes, according to the NSW Farmers association.

Videos captured on the Moeris family farm in Gilgandra -- a five-hour drive northwest of Sydney -- show thousands of mice scurrying from under pipes, through storage columns and over machinery.

The skin-crawling clips were too much for some social media users.

"This is exactly what nightmares are made of! I can't even watch the videos," said one Facebook user in response to Melanie Moeris' posts.

Experts say the plague is linked to unusually heavy summer rains across eastern Australia after years of drought.

Farmers fear this year's harvest is at risk and have asked the government for emergency permission to lay down the pesticide zinc phosphide.

"This mice situation is only getting worse," said NSW Farmers president James Jackson, citing ever-greater reports of damage from across the state.

"Mouse control is very costly. The severity of the current plague has resulted in the need for multiple aerial and ground bait applications in cropping regions," he said.

Related Topics

Australia Social Media Facebook Drought Sydney Jackson Wales Family From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

9 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

9 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

8 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

8 hours ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.