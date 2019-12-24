UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodgers Backs Leicester 'resilience' Against Liverpool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Rodgers backs Leicester 'resilience' against Liverpool

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester's recent loss to Premier League champions Manchester City was just a "bump in the road" as they prepare for the visit of leaders Liverpool.

Second-placed Leicester are 10 points adrift of Liverpool following a 3-1 defeat by City -- their first loss since October.

Liverpool, bidding for their first English title in 30 years, have yet to lose in the Premier League this season and will kick-off on the back of victory in the Club World Cup final.

Leicester, however, pushed Liverpool all the way before going 2-1 at Anfield thanks to James Milner's disputed late penalty and then went on to win their next eight games.

"We have a fantastic resilience and we've shown that in a number of months but when you lose a game it's always difficult," said Leicester manager Rodgers.

"It's my job as the leader to ensure it doesn't get the players too down. We're a humble group, we want to be better and we understand part of that development is you are going to lose games.

" The former Liverpool boss added: "That'll happen, it's a case of reflecting on it. We always believe in the process but when there's a bump in the road we never get too down about it.

"We're thinking about bringing a performance to the game which can get us three points.

"Our objectives are very much the same, we want to continue developing as a team and we still have a lot more to do to get to the level we want to be." Meanwhile Rodgers played down suggestions Liverpool would be tired as a result of travelling back from Qatar, where they beat Flamengo 1-0 on Saturday to win a first Club World Cup title.

"It is a fantastic achievement, it's a great status to have so very well done to them," said the Foxes boss.

"We're at home, we want to bring our true game -- we know it's going to be difficult but it'll be a great test for us.

"They will come back on a high and will continue with the work they've shown in the last couple of years."

Related Topics

World Visit Road Job Qatar Liverpool Same Leicester October All From Manchester City Premier League Flamengo

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

3 hours ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

4 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

4 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

4 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.