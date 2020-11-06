UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodgers Throws Four TDs As Packers Pummel Depleted 49ers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Rodgers throws four TDs as Packers pummel depleted 49ers

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Aaron Rodgers fired four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 34-17 win on Thursday over the San Francisco 49ers, whose roster was depleted by injuries and Covid-19 difficulties.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards as the visiting Packers dominated the contest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California to improve to 6-2 overall.

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries to key players and to make matters worse they lost additional players this week to Covid-19 protocols, which at one point put Thursday's clash in jeopardy.

"It was one of those games, a little bit strange but fun to come out on top," said Rodgers. "We have a lot of pride and we went out and executed the way we expected to." The 49ers shut down their Santa Clara workout facility on Wednesday after receiver Kendrick Bourne's negative test result. He was placed on the Covid-19 list.

San Francisco was already missing a number of key players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain) and tight end George Kittle (foot), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jeff Wilson (ankle).

Green Bay was dealing with coronavirus issues of their own as Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon were out due to Covid-19 protocols.

"It was a different game. The teams were depleted on both sides of the ball," said Rodgers. "I don't feel sorry for anybody in this league. That's the way it goes." Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown for Green Bay, who have scored at least 30 points in all six of their wins this season. Adams also had more than 150 receiving yards for the third time this year.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught two touchdown passes, and Marcedes Lewis also had a scoring reception for the Packers, who put up 405 total yards.

Nick Mullens, who started in place of Garoppolo, had 291 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-35 passing but also tossed an interception for San Francisco.

The Packers controlled the ball for over 36 minutes while moving a game ahead of the Chicago Bears (5-3) in the National Football Conference's North Division standings.

Related Topics

Football San Francisco Santa Clara George Dillon Green Bay Chicago All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 30 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

7 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Hasan Abdal Railways Station toda ..

24 minutes ago

Government must assume mature leadership role

35 minutes ago

GCU launches Drug-Free Campus Drive

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.