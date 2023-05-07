UrduPoint.com

Rodrygo Double Fires Madrid To Copa Del Rey Triumph Over Osasuna

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Rodrygo double fires Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna

Seville, Spain, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Rodrygo Goes fired Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again.

Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals.

Rodrygo fired Madrid ahead inside two minutes and Ancelotti's team had the better chances in the first half.

However Lucas Torro levelled for Osasuna in the 58th minute to give them hope of an upset in their first cup final since 2005, and second ever.

Rodrygo was on hand again, though, to fire home after a rebound fell his way and ensure Madrid would take the trophy back to the capital.

"I'm really happy, we were talking about this in the week, that it was a long time since Madrid had won this competition," Rodrygo told Spanish television broadcaster La 1.

"I just needed this to complete (my set of trophies), it's a very special day for me, with two goals, I'm very happy.

" At 22, Rodrygo has now won every club trophy possible with Madrid since he joined in 2019 from Santos.

"I want to keep winning a lot more, to win this cup many more times," he added.

"It's the first, and the atmosphere is special, it's a very special day for me." Ancelotti left midfielder Luka Modric on the bench after injury, while Jagoba Arrasate deployed midfielder Jon Moncayola at right-back to try and stop Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

It didn't work. Vinicius broke in down the left in the second minute and his dangerous cut-back was missed by Fede Valverde but slammed home by Rodrygo.

The Brazilian, in sparkling form, scored the earliest Copa del Rey final goal since 2006 -- a year after Osasuna finished runners-up to Real Betis.

Karim Benzema should have doubled Madrid's lead but Sergio Herrera saved brilliantly to deny the forward after another lightning Vinicius break.

Osasuna earned a foothold in the game and came inches from equalising when on loan Barcelona winger Ez Abde broke through on goal.

The forward capitalised on an Eder Militao error and, one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, lofted the ball over the Belgian goalkeeper, but Dani Carvajal cleared off the line.

Related Topics

Loan Fire Santos Seville Barcelona Madrid Lead Cuban Peso Turkish Lira 2019 TV From Real Madrid Manchester City

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 hour ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

11 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

11 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

11 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.