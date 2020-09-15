UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roethlisberger Tosses Three TDs As Steelers Topple Giants

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Roethlisberger tosses three TDs as Steelers topple Giants

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes in his first game in a year as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-16 in the NFL's Monday night season opener.

Roethlisberger, who played in just two games in 2019 before needing season ending elbow surgery, completed 21 of 32 passes for 229 yards in the empty Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Awesome. Feels good," said Roethlisberger. "We were able to pick up the tempo. We dictated a little bit more of the coverages and the guys gave me enough time to pass the ball." The Steelers need Roethlisberger to return to his 2018 form if they are to make the playoffs in the American Football Conference.

Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster (10 yards) and James Washington (13) in the second quarter to give the Steelers a 16-10 halftime lead.

The scoring toss to Washington came with seven seconds left after the Steelers travelled 78 yards on eight plays.

Smith-Schuster caught two touchdown passes, while Benny Snell rushed for a career-high 113 yards on 19 carries for the Steelers, who finished 8-8 last season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was 26-for-41 for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Giants, who played their first game under 38-year-old rookie head coach Joe Judge.

The Steelers defence contained Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who finished with just six yards on 15 carries but did have six receptions for 60 yards.

Darius Slayton caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Giants.

Related Topics

Football Washington Lead Pittsburgh New York 2018 2019 Coach

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

5 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

8 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

9 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

9 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

9 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.