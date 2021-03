Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Roger Federer won his first match contested in over a year Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned from injury to beat British number one Dan Evans at the Qatar Open.

"Feels good to be back good, to be standing here regardless of whether I won or lost... it's great fun," he said after winning 7-6 (10/8) 3-6 7-5.