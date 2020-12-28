UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roger Federer Out Of Australian Open After Knee Surgery

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Roger Federer out of Australian Open after knee surgery

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss has been out of action since February but recently resumed training and was on the entry list for year's opening Grand Slam, which will make a delayed start on February 8.

Federer, a huge favourite with the Melbourne crowds, hasn't missed the Australian Open since his debut in 2000, winning the trophy six times.

"In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," said tournament chief Craig Tiley.

"We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022.

" Federer hasn't played a tournament since his Melbourne semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic in January, missing the rest of the Covid-disrupted 2020 season.

He could only watch as Rafael Nadal matched his all-time men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with a 13th victory at the French Open.

Federer leaves a field packed with the world's top players, led by world number ones Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty.

The opening Grand Slam of the year, which will be played in front of at least 50 percent of normal crowds, has been pushed back three weeks to February 8.

The withdrawal comes as former world number one Andy Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, was given a wildcard entry.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Craig Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January February 2020 Australian Open All From Best Top Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

8 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

8 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.