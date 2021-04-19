UrduPoint.com
Roger Federer Says He Will Play At Roland Garros

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Roger Federer says he will play at Roland Garros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Roger Federer confirmed Sunday that he will play the French Open at Roland Garros this year having skipped the 2020 edition to recover from knee surgery.

"Hi everyone! Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris.

Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," the 39-year-old said on Twitter.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, captured Roland Garros for the only time in 2009.

