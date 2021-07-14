UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roger Federer Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Due To Knee Injury

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Roger Federer has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback" with his knee, the 20-time grand slam champion announced on his social media on Tuesday.

"During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," the 40-year-old wrote.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar." Federer has competed in the Olympics four times and bagged a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games after losing to local player Andy Murray, and a gold in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games, leaving the Olympic gold in singles category the only major prize in tennis that he has never won.

Federer's exit from the Tokyo Games has seen a long list of star athletes opting out, including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Denis Shapovalov, with Novak Djokovic still "kind of 50-50" on his appearance in Tokyo.

The tennis tournament at the Tokyo Games is set to take place from July 24 to August 1.

Related Topics

Tennis Social Media London Beijing Tokyo Switzerland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal July August Gold Silver Olympics From Best Lucky Cement Limited Andy Murray Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

11 minutes ago

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAE’s economic re ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

11 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.