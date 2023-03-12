Roglic closes on Tirreno-Adriatico win

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Defending champion Primoz Roglic on Saturday won a third straight stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, consolidating his chance of overall victory a day before the Italian stage race ends.

A little over six months after a crash in a sprint in the Spanish Vuelta ended his 2022 season, the 33-year-old Slovenian dominated his rivals in a sprint on the cobbled streets of the village of Osimo.

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart was in second place ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida.

The sixth stage spans 193 kilometres and interspersed with short steep climbs.

Roglic has no margin for error leading Almeida by 18sec and Geoghegan Hart by 23sec going into Sunday's finale on a palm-strewn promenade on the Adriatic coast.

The final stage of 154 kilometres is largely flat.