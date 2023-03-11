Roglic doubles up with win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Primoz Roglic on Friday showed he is back to his best as he won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico to take possession of the race leader's blue jersey.

A little more than six months after a crash in a sprint in the Spanish Vuelta ended his 2022 season, the 33-year-old dominated his rivals in a sprint in Tirreno-Adriatico for a second straight day.

"To make his comeback with two stage wins is really fantastic. It's already beyond my expectations," the Slovenian said, quoted on the Twitter account of his Jumbo-Visma team.

Strong winds, which had forced the cancellation of the day's stage in the Paris-Nice, led organisers to shorten the final ascent of the 168-kilometre stage.

Rain and hail added to the cyclists' misery.

After 165.6 kilometres -- the last 10.7km of which was uphill -- left a leading group of about 20.

Roglic was again too strong in the sprint. He finished ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

"Today was difficult, even more than yesterday, but the guys were great. We will try to give the best tomorrow." Roglic told journalists after the finish.

The three-time Vuelta winner took the overall lead from Leonard Kamna.

Roglic is four seconds ahead of the German with Portugal's Joao Almeida third at 12 seconds.

Saturday's penultimate stage is a bumpy 193-kilometre circuit from Osimo Stazione to Osimo.