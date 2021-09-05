Roglic on verge of Vuelta hat-trick as Champoussin steals penultimate stage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Castro de Herville, Spain, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on a third successive Vuelta a Espana title after France's Clement Champoussin ambushed the favourites by claiming Saturday's penultimate stage for the biggest win of his young career.

Ahead of the final-day time trial double defending champion Roglic leads by a defendable 2min 38sec from Movistar rider Enric Mas, while Australian Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious climbed to third almost five minutes adrift.

Miguel Angel Lopez of Movistar, placed third overnight and the 18th stage winner, dramatically downed tools midway through the day.

The Colombian jumped off his bike and into a team car after hopes of a podium finish were ruined when he and Egan Bernal were in a group dropped on the third climb.

One of those not caught out by Ineos' ploy to try and disrupt the action was AG2R-Citroen's surprise 23-year-old stage winner who only turned professional a year ago, and with this first win he raised a solitary finger in celebration before thumping his chest at the finish line.

Finding himself in the lead pack after taking part in an early break Champoussin attacked in the final kilometre, gasping for breath and straining every sinew as his companions allowed him to edge away.

"I hung on....and a little way from the finish I was lucky they looked at each other," Champoussin said after the main contenders hesitated to follow until too late.

"It was tough, but the favourites were tired too." Pacing himself patiently all the way from the seaside start at Sanxenxo, Roglic edged his key rivals at the end as he followed the winner over the line with Adam Yates and Mas hot on his tail.

"I'm super happy with the place I finished in today and with the way it went. I was mainly looking at Yates and Mas," the Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider said.

Sunday's final stage is an arduous 33km run to Santiago de Compostela.

It will be a test of nerves for the easily-spooked Slovenian rider despite his large lead. Cycling history is littered with last-day tales of woe, not least his own.

Roglic is the Olympic time-trial champion, but famously lost a major lead in a time trial on the final weekend of the 2020 Tour de France.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow. We've been waiting for this and finally here we are," said Roglic, who could win his fourth stage of this Vuelta on Sunday and his third straight edition of the race.

With five short but hard mountain passes on a tough stage in Galicia on Saturday, South African Ryan Gibbons had a gut-wrenching afternoon as his long-range solo escape wilted with less than 2km to go.