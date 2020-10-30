UrduPoint.com
Roglic Surges To Victory In 10th Stage Of Vuelta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Roglic surges to victory in 10th stage of Vuelta

Suances, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic surged away from the pack at the finish of the 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Suances on Friday to take the race lead from Richard Carapaz.

The Slovenian's third victory in this year's Vuelta earned him a 10 seconds bonus which erased Ecuadorian Carapaz's slim lead.

The two men are level on overall time, but Roglic will take over the leader's red jersey when the race heads into the mountains on Saturday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

