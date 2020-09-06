UrduPoint.com
Roglic Takes Tour Lead Despite Losing Sprint To Pogacar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Roglic takes Tour lead despite losing sprint to Pogacar

Laruns, France, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Tadej Pogacar edged Slovene compatriot Primoz Roglic in a desperate sprint to the line on Sunday in Laruns at the end of the mountainous ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Second place was enough to give Roglic the yellow jersey after Briton Adam Yates was unable to keep up with the small breakaway group at the end of a 153km stage from Pau.

Swiss rider Marc Hirschi, who set the pace for much of the day, was third.

